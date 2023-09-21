Queen Camilla arrives at the Palace of Versailles on September 20, 2023 in Versailles, France ahead of the State Dinner held in honour of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Queen Camilla just wore Queen Elizabeth II’s most famous sapphire jewellery.

During Queen Camilla and King Charles III’s first state visit to France — which kicked off on Wednesday — Her Majesty wore the late Queen’s famous sapphire necklace, originally known as the King George VI Victoria Suite, since her father King George VI gifted it to her on her wedding day to Prince Phillip in 1947.

Camilla sparkled as she donned the sapphire and diamond cluster line necklace while seen arriving at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday night in Versailles, France. The dinner was held in honour of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the Hall of Mirrors of the Château de Versailles.

READ MORE: King Charles And Queen Camilla Mark 1-Year Anniversary Of The Queen’s Death With Church Service Near Balmoral

Queen Camilla and King Charles III arrive prior to a state dinner at the Chateau de Versailles on September 20, 2023 in Versailles, France. — Photo: Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The Queen wore the royal jewels with a midnight-blue Dior haute couture gown and a long matching cape. She also donned dazzling drop earrings and a matching sapphire bracelet from part of Queen Elizabeth II’s King George VI Victoria Suite set. Though the bracelet wasn’t a part of the original collection, it was commissioned by the late Monarch sometime during the ’60s.

Queen Camilla arrives ahead of a state dinner at the Chateau de Versailles on September 20, 2023 in Versailles, France. — Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

“The incredible sapphire and diamond cluster line necklace originally featured 18 sapphires, sat on a gradient, ranging from 8 to 30cts, before it was redesigned in 1952,” diamond expert Maxwell Stone told HELLO!.

At the time, Queen Elizabeth II shortened the necklace by four links and seven years later, she transformed the largest cluster into a hanging pendant, as per a New York City-based gemstone wholesaler, Julia Chafe, who shared a video on social media detailing the royal piece. Queen Elizabeth often paired the necklace with the Belgian sapphire tiara, which she purchased in 1963.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton Dazzles Wearing Queen Elizabeth’s Earrings For The First Time At Jordan Royal Wedding

Stone added: “The huge sapphires are surrounded by a halo of diamonds, and linked together by additional single stone diamonds, which are between 0.8ct and 1.5ct. The sapphire earrings look to be 15ct.”

The diamond expert told HELLO! that today’s value of the King George VI Victoria Suite is estimated to be £5,000,000.

Queen Camilla and King Charles III’s first state visit to France is taking place in Paris, Versailles and Bordeaux from Sept. 2oth to 23rd. The visit was initially scheduled for March 26th to 29th but had to be postponed due to mass strikes and protests.