Between building safer school environments and returning to live-action film, Matthew McConaughey opens up about the incredible work he’s been doing, both on and off camera and whether he gets the same satisfaction helping others that he gets from acting.

“You know, I love making movies. I just went and acted for the first time in quite a few years. And this film called ‘The Rivals of Amziah King’, boy I rekindled. I absolutely love it,” he told ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey of the upcoming project. “Being singularly obsessed with one character and just my whole world revolving around that character, it was like being on vacation.”

The crime-thriller in question is directed by Andrew Patterson (“The Vast of Night”), though the plot remains under wraps. Aside from acting, McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves launched the Greenlights Grant Initiative in July, as part of their 2009-founded organization, The Just Keep Livin Foundation, to “help school districts nationwide access billions of dollars of available federal funding to create safer school environments and ensure the well-being of our children,” as per the website.

“These things I’m doing outside sort of shake in the consciousness a little bit.”

McConaughey went on to emphasize that shooting the film was “really like being on an island. Mentally.”

“These things I’m doing outside sort of shake in the consciousness a little bit,” he explained, “and maybe some thought [of] leadership or the Greenlights Grant Initiative with helping fill the gap between, you know, public schools and the government… These are bigger projects and they’re ongoing projects and they’re live.”

The 53-year-old, who voices Elvis Presley in the animated sitcom “Agent Elvis”, said making movies comes with “a return ticket.

“I start today. I’m going to finish in three months. I’m done. I then move on,” he said. “The things that I’m starting with, [whether it’s my] foundation or it’s Greenlights Initiative, those don’t have return trips on them.”

“They’re ongoing and hopefully they’re going to be part of my life forever.”

“They’re a one way ticket and they will go where they go and they try to follow. I’m trying to follow through on them, trying to stick to their mission,” he elaborated on his personal work, sharing the original reason why he wanted to do them: “Learning along the way, having to pivot here and there and going, you know what, ‘This has changed a little bit. We need to amend what this is.’ They’re ongoing and hopefully they’re going to be part of my life forever.

“And hopefully they will be things that I can hand down to my children and they can continue to be carriers of them,” he added.

Elsewhere, McConaughey launched his debut picture book Just Because last week — a children’s book on self-esteem and self-respect. At the back of the book, it says the actor is a storyteller, a pickle expert, and that he makes treehouses.

“Can you can you explain that?” Hickey asked.

“I have made some really cool treehouses.”

“Those are all true,” McConaughey replied, noting that he’s actually “made a few treehouses,” alluding to the front cover’s treehouse illustration.

“It’s something I started when I was very young. I haven’t made one in a while, but I have made some really cool treehouses,” he shared.

McConaughey also self-proclaimed himself a “pickle expert.”

“I kind of made that up,” he said. “I don’t think the cucumber markets are good [but] I love pickles and I try all kinds of pickles. And I know exactly what I love about a pickle, what I think is a great fit.

“I like Coach Mini kosher deals,” the pickle enthusiast — who sets up “a menu with eight ways to eat a pickle” when guests come over” — continued. “And even if you get those small French deals, because I’m not as big of a sweet gherkin guy.”

Just Because follows McConaughey’s life-changing 2020 memoir Greenlights that’s inspired millions of readers around the world. The book just celebrated approaching 100 weeks on the NY Times bestseller list by lighting New York City’s Empire State Building green.