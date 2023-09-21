Amid reports that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have hung out, the NFL star has seemingly confirmed that the two have been in contact, revealing something he told Swift.

While appearing on Thursday’s episode of “The Pat McAfee Show” podcast, Kelce was asked whether he “hates” all the media attention surrounding his rumoured romance with Swift.

“No. I mean it’s life. I threw the ball in her court and told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,'” he revealed, referring to the stadium in Kansas City, Missouri — home of Kelce’s two-time Super Bowl Champion team, Kansas City Chiefs — while seemingly recalling a conversation he had with the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker.

“We’ll see what happens in the near future,” he added.

Romance rumours between the two have been circulating since July, when Kelce revealed that he attempted to get the superstar’s digits backstage at the Kansas City stop on her Eras Tour.