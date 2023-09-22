Sophie Turner turned to Taylor Swift for another girls’ night out amid her lawsuit battle with estranged husband Joe Jonas.

The “Game of Thrones” actress was spotted heading to dinner with Swift in New York City for the second time this week on Thursday.

Turner donned a white T-shirt that she teamed with a long grey skirt and colourful Louis Vuitton purse for the outing at the lavish Hotel Barriére Fouquet.

Sophie Turner is seen in Tribeca on September 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images/Getty)

Swift, on the other hand, opted for an off-the-shoulder black top and brown trousers.

Taylor Swift is seen in Tribeca on September 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images/Getty)

The pals were joined by Haim sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim and other friends for the dinner.

Turner and Swift’s latest girls night comes after they had dinner before heading to Temple Bar on Lafayette Street on Tuesday.

Thursday’s dinner came just hours after it was revealed that Turner had hit Jonas — who filed for divorce after four years of marriage earlier this month — with a lawsuit, suggesting he was refusing to send their two daughters back to England amid their divorce.

Jonas’ rep then fired back in a statement, obtained by ET, which in part read: “This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst.

“The children were not abducted. After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the U.K. and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

Jonas — who tied the knot with Turner in 2019 — filed for divorce on September 1.

Read Jonas’ full statement here. See more on the lawsuit in the clip below.