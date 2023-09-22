Click to share this via email

Kylie Jenner has got Timothée Chalamet with her everywhere she goes.

This week, Elle Mexico snapped a photo of “The Kardashians” star revealing the image on her phone’s lock screen, featuring none other than her new boyfriend.

Her lock screen was visible as Jenner adjusted her sunglasses with her phone in hand.

Zooming in on the lock screen revealed that it features a photo of Jenner, with Chalamet’s face by hers, giving her a kiss on the cheek.

The photo was taken on Thursday at Milan Fashion Week, where the Kylie Cosmetics founder was mingling with the fashion world.

Earlier this month, Jenner and Chalamet were spotted attending a Beyoncé concert, with video posted TikTok showing them getting cozy and chatting with Kylie’s sister Kendall.

TMZ also published video showing the couple kissing during the concert.

Rumours that Jenenr and Chalamet were dating first emerged in April after her car was spotted in his driveway. They were later seen together at Paris Fashion Week.