Things are about to get real.

On Friday, Netflix debuted the first teaser for the new reality series “Squid Game: The Challenge”, inspired by the smash hit Korean drama.

Promising “the biggest cash prize in reality show history”, the series will see 456 people competing for a chance to win $4.56 million dollars.

Competitors will be put through a series of games inspired by the original show, forming strategies, alliances and testing their will as players are eliminated around them.

“You have got to be kidding me,” remarks one competitor as he sees one of the games.

Another adds, “4.56 million dollars? People do a whole lot worse for a whole lot less.”

Netflix announced the reality show in June 2022. Earlier this year, Variety reported on conditions during the production, including extreme cold weather and injuries.

“We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew, and invested in all the appropriate safety procedures,” Netflix and the producing team said in a statement at the time. “While it was very cold on set — and participants were prepared for that — any claims of serious injury are untrue.”

“Squid Game: The Challenge” premieres November 22.