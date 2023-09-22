No doubt the Jonas Brothers’ performance of “Little Bird” was extra special on Thursday night.

Joe Jonas took the stage with his brothers Nick and Kevin at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania amid his lawsuit battle with estranged wife Sophie Turner.

The “Game of Thrones” actress filed court docs this week, suggesting Jonas was refusing to send their two daughters back to England amid their divorce. His rep has since fired back at the claims in a lengthy statement.

During Thursday’s Jo Bros “The Tour” gig, Jonas said before “Little Bird”: “This next one is all about being a parent,” People reported.

He also said “good luck” to anyone hoping to become parents in the future.

The latest tour performance came after Jonas’ rep responded to Turner’s lawsuit in a statement, obtained by ET, which in part read: “This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst.

“The children were not abducted. After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the U.K. and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

Jonas — who tied the knot with Turner in 2019 — filed for divorce on September 1.

