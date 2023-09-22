Dwyane Wade is opening up about how he tried to end things with Gabrielle Union after fathering a child with another woman — and how the two were able to reconcile.

Back in 2013, the couple — who had been dating since 2007 — were on a break, due to Union’s breakneck schedule with back-to-back acting roles. During that time, the Miami Heat star had an affair with “Basketball Wives” star Aja Metoyer, resulting in their son, Xavier, now 9 years old.

“I had to sit with my wife and have this conversation.”

In a new interview with Shannon Sharpe, Wade admitted that he “tried to break up” with Union rather than telling her the truth.

READ MORE: Gabrielle Union On Moving Forward After Dwyane Wade Had Son With Another Woman

“I tried to pussyfoot around it,” he said, recalling that he told Union, “Hey, things have been bad lately… We’ve been having a little distance in our relationship anyway.”

He added, “You gotta sit with you and you gotta sit with this person if this is who you’re going to be with. I had to sit with my wife and have this conversation.”

Wade conceded that coming clean was “scary” because he knew she’d be “hurt” by his revelation. However, he said, Union “kept showing up” for him.

READ MORE: Gabrielle Union Reveals She Experienced Suicidal Ideation After Argument With Husband Dwyane Wade

“I couldn’t have gotten through that moment without her sticking with me,” he shared. “That was a rough time for me. You got a lot on your mind. You’re keeping something from people you love. It’s heavy.”