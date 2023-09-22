Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s daughter Khai is three.

The pair tend to keep their little one out of the limelight, but Malik took to Instagram on Thursday to share some rare snaps to celebrate the special occasion.

The singer wrote, “Happy birthday to my everything, you are the most amazing soul I’ve ever known.

“Every day I get with you is a blessing that I cherish beyond words. 3 already!! Where has that time gone? my beautiful little girl, I couldn’t live without you, thank you for all the love you bring to my life. ♥️”

READ MORE: Gigi Hadid Talks Co-Parenting With Ex Zayn Malik

Snaps included a few of Khai’s incredible cakes, a Skittles one and a “Frozen”-themed treat, and a few of Malik with his daughter, with her face covered by a snowflake emoji.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Shares Picture Of Zayn Malik On Her Instagram

Malik’s One Direction bandmate, Louis Tomlinson, was among those commenting on the post, writing: “Happy birthday Khai!!”

Hadid — who first started dating Malik in 2015 before they split in October 2021 after being on and off for six years — also took to Instagram to share an array of sweet snaps from over the years, as well as one of the little one’s birthday breakfast.

Hadid wrote in the caption, “Have been celebrating our THREE YR OLD this week 🌞🌈⚡️🌻 & just so honoured to get to be her mama, to get to see life through her !!!! Happy Birthday to my sweetest, smartest, spunkiest bestie !!!!!!!! 💓 DREAM KID / love of my life🦄🦄🦄”