In the midst of rumours that NFL star Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are dating, an interview from six years ago has recently resurfaced, indicating he’d tie the knot with another pop star.

In the interview with AfterBuzz TV, Kelce is presented with a game of “Kiss, Marry, Kill”, presented with the name of three famous female pop stars, and asked to determine which of the three — Swift, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande — he would marry, kiss or kill.

“Damn, that’s messed up. I don’t want to kill any of them,” Kelce replied.

Eventually, however, he was forced to make a choice. “Ariana is kill, unfortunately. Love you, but you’re gone,” he joked.

“And then Taylor Swift would be the kiss. And what’s the last one? Katy Perry? Yeah, Katy Perry would be the marry,” he added.

He was then presented with some other trios, including Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner (he admitted he wasn’t sure “which is which”) and Beyoncé, Jennifer Lawrence and Sofia Vergara.

Finally, he was presented with Gisele Bündchen, Jessie James Decker and Kristin Cavallari — all of whom, at that time, were married to NFL players.

“They’re all — what is this? This is kill myself, that’s what this game is,” he joked before refusing to provide an answer.