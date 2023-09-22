Zendaya will share the big news when it actually happens.

On her Instagram Story this week, the “Dune” star shut down rumours that she and boyfriend Tom Holland are engaged, after fans spotted a ring on her finger in a recent post.

“I can’t post anything, you guys,” she said, laughing. “I posted it for my hat. Like not for the ring on my right hand, you guys, seriously.”

my girl zendaya said we are not engaged calm down y’all 😭 pic.twitter.com/46hv5FJz56 — khalia. | the black lizzie mcguire.🫐🩰 (@VERONASFILMS) September 22, 2023

“You think that’s how I would drop the news? You think, like, what!” Zendaya added.

She also reposted the original photo that set off all the speculation, showing her in the Golden State Warriors hat, and with a large pearl ring on her finger as she snaps the selfie.

Photo: Zendaya/Instagram

“Let me just put the full body back so y’all can relax lmao,” she captioned the photo.

Zendaya and Holland have been an item for nearly three years now, though outside of some red carpet appearances together and the occasional social media post, they have mostly kept their relationship private.