Hitting theatres in 1998, “Armageddon” was the year’s most successful film at the box office, although not so much with critics.

In the Michael Bay-directed film, a massive asteroid is on a collision course with Earth, leading NASA to recruit a veteran oil driller (Bruce Willis) and his team (a group that included Ben Affleck, Steve Buscemi, Owen Wilson, Michael Clarke Duncan and Will Patton), training the drillers to be astronauts in order to send them into space so they can drill deep into the asteroid and implant a nuclear bomb that will blow it to smithereens and save the planet.

While the film brought in more than $553 million, reviews were decidedly mixed, with many critics taking issue with the more ludicrous elements of the plot.

As it turns out, star Affleck had similar concerns, which he expressed to Bay during filming.

In a resurfaced audio clip from the film’s DVD commentary, Affleck recalled a conversation he’d had with Bay about the plot.

“I asked Michael why it was easier to train oil drillers to become astronauts than it was to train astronauts to become oil drillers, and he told me to shut the f**k up,” said Affleck, as reported by the New York Post.

“’You know, Ben, just shut up, OK? You know, this is a real plan,’” Affleck said, recounting the discussion.

“I was like, ‘You mean it’s a real plan at NASA to train oil drillers?’ And he was like, ‘Just shut your mouth!’” Affleck added.