Sharon Osbourne admitted she never intended to lose so much weight after taking the Type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic.

Osbourne appeared alongside her family on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” this week, with her showing just how much weight she’d lost.

She said of the diabetes drug, “It’s just time to stop, I didn’t actually want to go this thin but it just happened,” according to Page Six.

Osbourne added, “I’ll probably put it all on again soon!”

The former “The Talk” host’s latest comments come after she told E! News of using Ozempic, “Whatever you choose is up to you.

“It’s not a dirty little secret when you’ve taken something to help you lose weight, which is perfectly fine.”

She added, “We don’t have to bulls**t.”

Osbourne admitted in the interview published earlier this month, “I’m at the point of losing too much that I have to try and maintain.

“In my life, the heaviest I was 230 pounds and I’m now under a hundred. And I want to maintain at about 105 because I’m too skinny. But I’m trying to have a healthy balance.”

Elsewhere in the Osbournes’ Piers Morgan chat, they spoke about the Russell Brand sexual assault allegations, Ozzy’s health battle and more.