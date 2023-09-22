Rami Malek and Emma Corrin are all loved-up.

The pair publicly confirmed their romance on a dog walk in London, U.K. on Thursday, with them being snapped kissing in photos published by the Daily Mail.

According to the publication, onlookers said the actors looked “blissfully happy and in love,” and “weren’t trying to be discreet or hide their relationship at all.”

Corrin, 27, showed off their recent buzz cut during the outing, donning a long beige trench coat and baggy jeans.

Malek, 42, on the other hand, also donned a casual ensemble wearing jeans and a black sweater, that he teamed with a blue baseball cap.

At one point, the lovebirds took off their shoes to walk in the grass barefoot.

The couple’s PDA came after they kissed during a more low-key outing last month, as they stepped out for dinner at a restaurant in Kent.

The Sun reported that the pair shared a seafood platter at the Buoy and Oyster restaurant, with a fellow diner telling the outlet, “Rami and Emma were very low-key and when fans approached them for pictures, they politely declined.”

The source added, “They were very passionate and looking into each other’s eyes. They kissed and didn’t seem to mind who could see. Rami and Emma just seemed totally besotted with each other and paid no attention to anyone else.”

The romance comes after it was reported that Malek had split from actress Lucy Boynton after more than five years together.