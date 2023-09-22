Click to share this via email

Selena Gomez has a relationship status update.

In a new TikTok video, the “Only Murders in the Building” star pokes fun at herself for being single with a hilarious lip sync.

“Guess who has a boyfriend?” she lip syncs to user Celybird’s original video. “Not me b***h y’all stay safe out there!”

Gomez has regularly joked about her single status, including in a video posted over in the summer in which she sits on the sidelines as some men play soccer, shouting, “I’m single!”

She adds, “I’m just a little high maintenance, but I’ll love you so much.”

Gomez took even bigger ownership over her own singledom with the recent release of her new song “Single Soon”.