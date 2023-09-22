Gisele Bündchen will be featured in this weekend’s edition of “CBS News Sunday Morning”, where she gets candid about her divorce from NFL superstar Tom Brady and where she’s at now in her life.

Correspondent Lee Cowan paid a visit to her home in Costa Rica, where she discussed what it’s been like to move on after divorce.

“I think before I was more surviving, and now I’m living, which is different.”

“I’m in a different place in my life. I’m able to choose more of what I want,” Bundchen tells correspondent Lee Cowan.

During the interview, the 43-year-old supermodel also opens up about the anxiety she felt as a model, which led her to create a persona she hid behind.

In fact, her anxiety became so severe that she began suffering panic attacks.

“You know, I was in tunnels. I couldn’t breathe. And then I started being in studios, and I felt like suffocated,” she said. “I lived on the ninth floor, and I had to go up the stairs because I was afraid I would be stuck on the elevator, and I’d be hyperventilating … You know when you can’t breathe even when the windows are open, you feel like, I don’t want to live like this, you know what I mean?”

“He’s the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best, and I’m so grateful that he gave me wonderful children.”

Asked if she really felt like jumping, she admitted, “Yeah. For, like, a second, because you’re like, I can’t…”

Despite her divorce, Bündchen remains insistent that she wouldn’t change anything.

“I think it’s not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for. My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen,” she said. “But I think you have to accept you know sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it’s sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart … I mean, he’s the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best, and I’m so grateful that he gave me wonderful children.”

At this stage in her life, Bündchen believes she’s ready to step up from behind the persona she created and let people get to know her true self.

“I just think now I’m allowing myself to come out as Gisele versus as ‘her,’” she added. “I don’t have to play a character. I can be me. And that’s liberating.”