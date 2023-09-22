Another woman has come forward with accusations against Russell Brand.

BBC News reported this week that a woman is claiming the comedian exposed himself to her and then laughed about it on his BBC radio show minutes later.

According to the woman, the incident occurred in 2008 in the same building as BBC’s office in Los Angeles, and that she was stunned in the moment.

Brand had shown up at her door with his team to pre-record an episode of Radio 2’s “The Russell Brand Show”.

While in the bathroom searching the medicine cabinet for sinus drugs, the woman said that she felt someone behind her.

She turned around to find a man’s crotch in her face, recalling, “I was startled and got up and I realized it was the man that I’d let in — Russell.”

Brand allegedly told her he was going to call her Better, and when she told him that was not her name, he replied, “Well, I’m gonna f**k you.”

“And I said: ‘No, you’re not,'” she recalled, at which point she claimed that Brand pulled his penis out and onto his hand, adding that he “pretty much served it to me as you would be serving someone some food.”

Feeling trapped in the bathroom, the woman said that she bantered with Brand a bit, before he finally put his penis back in his pants, and he was called away by his team.

Only minutes later, Brand seemingly joked about the encounter laughing with his co-presenter Matt Morgan who said, “It’s been 25 minutes since he showed his willy to a lady.”

“Very easy to judge! Very easy to judge!” Brand said.

“The receptionist…” Morgan said, adding, “Receive this!”

The woman, who never worked as a receptionist, said, “I feel ashamed, but more so I wonder had something been done, perhaps there would have been fewer women he would have done horrible things to, which we’re reading about in the papers now.”

In a statement about the allegations, Morgan said, “I was not aware until now of the nature of this encounter. I have expressed my regret now looking back at the impact of the show, and this is a further example. The recent coverage has been very distressing to read and I reiterate my absolute condemnation of any form of mistreatment of women.”

While the BBC was informed of the incident in 2019, the woman never made a formal complaint, and no formal action was taken by the network.

The network has said that the allegations will be investigated as part of their general review into Brand’s tenure at the BBC.

Earlier this month, The Times UK and Channel 4 published a years-long investigation into allegations against Brand, including four women who have accused him of rape, sexual assault and other misconduct.

Brand has denied the allegations.