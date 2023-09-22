Chrissy Teigen loved getting the chance to say “I do” again with her husband of 10 years, John Legend, over the weekend.

The pair flew to Lake Como, Italy to renew their vows to mark their 10th wedding anniversary surrounded by their nearest and dearest.

Teigen told People of the ceremony, “It was really special.

“Way more emotional than I anticipated, but really so good. And I just feel so lucky and so blessed and in all the corniest of terms. It was so f**king sweet and amazing.”

Despite the weekend being all about them, Teigen admitted she actually didn’t see much of Legend.

She told the mag, “On those things, the person that you speak to the least is your husband,” joking: “I’m like, I don’t even remember him.”

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen.

Teigen — who shares four kids with Legend — also joked that she didn’t want to renew their vows at first, due to so many “Real Housewives” relationships ending after saying their “I dos” again.

“I didn’t want it to be a vow renewal,” the Cravings author admitted. “I come from the world of ‘Real Housewives’ and a vow renewal is the kiss of death, but I was like, ‘Let’s kiss it. Let’s do it.’”

Teigen also joked of whether this will be a 10-year thing, “My business accountant says that I can do it every 25 years. But no, I would, but you want to make it special too.

“And I really don’t like celebrations, whether it’s my birthday or anything. But I do love gratitude and I love thanking the people that have been there for the past 17 years of our relationship. To me, that was everything.”

Teigen — who tied the knot with Legend on Sept. 14, 2013 after meeting him in 2006 — confessed that celebrations usually “drive me up the wall,” adding it “means more” to her to have a quiet night in.

However, Legend loves a party, with Teigen telling the mag: “Bless him. God, he loves a party. He loves a date night and he loves a party.”

Teigen also said they didn’t get one another presents to mark the occasion because the “event in itself was the gift.”

“It didn’t even cross our minds,” she insisted. “I mean, babies? I don’t know. I come from the school of … This is so terrible, which you probably live for when someone says, ‘This is so terrible,’ but I’m a girl and I believe that he is supposed to get things. But I will say, we didn’t really get things. I don’t need things at all.”