Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Faith Hill celebrated her 56th birthday this week, and her husband, Tim McGraw, did not let the moment pass unnoticed on social media.

McGraw took to Instagram to shared a throwback photo of Hill, along with a sweet birthday greeting.

“You light up my heart and soul.”

“Happy birthday to the love of my life, my partner and my best friend,” McGraw wrote in the caption.

READ MORE: Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Stun On Red Carpet At ACM Honors 2023

“You light up every room you walk into,” he continued, adding, “And you light up my heart and soul.”

McGraw concluded by writing, “I love you more than I could ever express in a million years. This is your day my love!!!!♥️😘.”

Meanwhile, two of the couple’s three daughters chimed in with sweet comments to their dad’s post.

“The most beautiful. Inside and out,” Audrey McGraw wrote in a caption.

READ MORE: Audrey McGraw, Daughter Of Faith Hill & Tim McGraw, Sings Her Heart Out

“Ugh pls adopt me,” joked daughter Maggie McGraw.