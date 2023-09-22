Kerry Washington is getting candid.

The fiercely private “Scandal” star is about to release her new memoir, Thicker Than Water, and in it she opens up about her struggles with an eating disorder.

“Scared me that I could not want to be here because I was in so much pain.”

In an excerpt from the book, aired during an interview with Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America”, Washington recalls that by the time she went to college, her relationship to food and her body had “become a toxic cycle of self-abuse that utilized the tools of starvation, binge eating, body obsession and compulsive exercise.”

“I could feel how the abuse was a way to really hurt myself, as if I didn’t want to be here. It scared me that I could not want to be here because I was in so much pain,” the actress tells Roberts.

Asked if she ever contemplated suicide, Washington says, “Yeah. Yeah … The behaviour was tiny little acts of trying to destroy myself.”

The 46-year-old actress recalls, “I was good at performing ‘perfect.’ I was good at control. I could party all night and drink and smoke and have sex and still show up and have good grades.”

She explains, “I knew how to manage; I was so high-functioning and the food took me out. The body-dysmorphia, the body-hatred, it was beyond my control and really led me to feeling like: ‘I need help for somebody, or something, bigger than me because I’m in trouble and I don’t know how to live with this.’”

Thankfully, these days Washington has developed a much healthier relationship to food.

“I wouldn’t say that I never act out with food, it’s just very different now,” she says. “It’s not to the extreme. There’s no suicidal ideation, that is not where I am anymore. But I know: ‘Oh, I’m really into this chocolate, this is good information for me.’ The bottom has gotten a lot higher where just a little discomfort with it is enough for me to know this is a way to check myself.”

She adds, “But it definitely looks a lot healthier. It’s a lot easier. It’s a lot saner than it used to be.”

The full “Kerry Washington Thicker Than Water” special “20/20” interview with Roberts will air Sunday, Sept. 24. Her memoir hits bookstore shelves on Sept. 26.