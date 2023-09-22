Matthew McConaughey has some interesting advice for couples.

The actor — who has been promoting his new children’s book Just Because — chatted to ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey about being married to Camila Alves for over 10 years now. The pair tied the knot in 2012.

As Hickey commented on being married for 15 years herself, McConaughey responded: “Well 15, you’re in. I mean, you know, you kinda know who the other is. I think the challenge as we go on in relationships is realizing and accepting that individually, we still change.”

“We’re not the same people 10 years later, 15 years later. We have different interests, we’re growing.”

“We’re essentially who we are, but individually certain things become… personally, our priority list changes, our value list changes. We want to try new things. Or maybe we want to do something we used to do twice as much. And sometimes you’re like, we have to measure, is that change in my partner something that I believe is essentially them and I need to adapt with them, or is it something that I’m going, ‘This is not them, this is not a good way to go. Do I need to intercept?’ and go, ‘Please don’t do that,'” he went on.

The “Interstellar” actor continued, “But to be open to that because… it’s not like who we are, right when we met each other.

“Why we love each other can be the same reason, essentially. But we’re not the same people 10 years later, 15 years later, we have different interests, we’re growing. And I think there’s a leniency to have with each other to go, ‘I understand you’re growing, you’re changing, but is our moral bottom line?'”

Continuing to offer up advice, McConaughey shared, “I think that’s always a good question as parents and as couples, asking, ‘As much as we’re changing, is our moral bottom line where it was when we fell in love with each other and why we started a family? Is it the same spot? I know things are changing, the world is changing, and we’re changing. But our moral bottom line?’

“Do we still agree on that? Because that’s a good base, I think, to go to. And if that’s steady, then all these other things can change and we can kind of go along with it because we know we’re not going to break the code of our bottom line.”

See more from McConaughey’s ET Canada chat below.