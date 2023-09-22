The rumoured romance between Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny has taken a fashionable twist.
On Friday, the two were spotted in Milan, Italy, seen sitting side by side in the front row at the Gucci Ancora show during Milan Fashion Week.
Sitting next to Jenner at the show was front-row veteran Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue.
Meanwhile, video taken at the show featured more footage of the two seated together.
Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner and Anna Wintour together at the Gucci fashion show in Milan. pic.twitter.com/j8z0b0O9nV
— Pop Base (@PopBase) September 22, 2023
Jenner also hit the red carpet ahead of the show.
#KendallJenner makes her fashion week appearance at #Gucci’s spring 2024 show! Leave it to the supermodel to deliver outfit inspiration in fall’s hottest color: cherry red. See every look from the runway here: https://t.co/eyEY8YydNn pic.twitter.com/NDzIqzovVd
— Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) September 22, 2023