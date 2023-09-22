Click to share this via email

The rumoured romance between Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny has taken a fashionable twist.

On Friday, the two were spotted in Milan, Italy, seen sitting side by side in the front row at the Gucci Ancora show during Milan Fashion Week.

Sitting next to Jenner at the show was front-row veteran Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue.

Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

Meanwhile, video taken at the show featured more footage of the two seated together.

Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner and Anna Wintour together at the Gucci fashion show in Milan. pic.twitter.com/j8z0b0O9nV — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 22, 2023

Jenner also hit the red carpet ahead of the show.