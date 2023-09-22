Click to share this via email

The CEO of YouTube is standing by his company’s decision.

In a preview of a “CBS Mornings” interview airing Monday, Neal Mohan explains the decision to demonetize Russell Brand’s YouTube channel.

“If creators have off-platform behaviour, or there’s off-platform news that could be damaging to the broader creator ecosystem, you can be suspended from our monetization program,” he said.

YouTube decided earlier this week to strip ads and their source of revenue from Brand’s channel, which has 6.6 million subscribers, due to the sexual assault allegations against him.

Many other creators have had their content demonetized on YouTube in the past over controversial behaviour.

Adding that YouTube does not play favourites, Mohan said that the company applies its demonetization rules “equally across our entire creator ecosystem.”

Brand has denied the allegations, made by four women, of rape, sexual assault and other sexual misconduct.