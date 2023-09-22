Doja Cat is proving she does still love her fans despite the recent controversy surrounding some of her social media posts.

Doja just dropped her new album Scarlet and she appeared at Spotify’s “The Scarlet Experience” pop-up in Los Angeles, where fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the singer.

From inside the building, Doja wrote in red paint, “I do [heart] U,” before she threw paint across the window.

Another clip showed the musician blowing kisses to fans waiting outside.

Doja Cat writes “I do ❤️ u” in paint to her fans at Spotify’s 'The Scarlet Experience' in Los Angeles. https://t.co/hvfmfVlgUU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 22, 2023

doja cat showing love to her fans at the scarlet pop up event🕷️🤍 pic.twitter.com/r6nCXVdF3Z — ꩜ (@lmlynasty) September 22, 2023

Doja’s gestures came after she shared a since-deleted Threads post in July, blasting her fans for referring to themselves as “kittenz” or a “kitten.”

She posted, “My fans don’t get to name themselves s**t. If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or f**king ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

When a fan account with the handle @thekittenzweb questioned what they should be called then, Doja responded with, “Just delete the entire account and rethink everything it’s not too late.”

So, they did. Some of her largest fan accounts deleted their page — The Kittens Room, Doja HQ and Doja Cat News.

As hundreds of thousands of fans then unfollowed the star, she insisted: “Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I’ve defeated a large beast that’s been holding me down for so long.

“And it feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am and not for who I was,” she continued, adding, “I feel free,” among other controversial posts.

Doja addressed the backlash on her Scarlet track, “97”.

Lyrics read, “Pull up and they smiley instead (actin’ stupid)/Like they wasn’t tryna fight me in Threads (’bout some music)/In a tweet that I’ma probably still stand by (I’m ruthless)/Keep your money, funky b*tch, ’cause I don’t play about (the rumours)/They gon’ buy it, they gon’ pirate, they gon’ play it, they consume it/If you’re scootin’ let me know, ’cause that’s a comment, that’s a view/And that’s a rating, that’s some hating, that’s engagement I could use/And I could teach y’all how to do this, but I’d much rather be cruisin’,” Complex reported.

