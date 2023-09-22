When it comes to being a friend, Ed Sheeran is the type who’ll be there for you.

That came through loud and clear in a new video he posted to X (formerly Twitter), in which he serenades pal Courteney Cox with “American Town”, a new track that will appear on his upcoming album Autumn Variations.

Before launching into the song, Sheeran reveals that Cox’s hit TV sitcom “Friends” actually provided the inspiration for “American Town”.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran Sings For Courteney Cox In Cute Instagram Video

“Courteney, I wrote a song inspired by ‘Friends’, the show that you were on,” tells her in the video.

“I’m going to play it to you. It’s called ‘American Town,'” he added, and then began to perform the song.

“We’re a long way from home / Haven’t seen you in so long / But it all came back in one moment / And the year started cold / But I didn’t notice at all / When we found there’s a room we’re both in,” he sings.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran Reveals The NSFW Gift He Keeps Buying For Courteney Cox

“We ate Chinese food in small white boxes / Live the life we saw in ‘Friends’ / Your room it barely fits the mattress / Wake up, leave for work again / The wind it seems to blow right through us / Down jackets are the trend,” he continued.

Cox was clearly thrilled by his impromptu performance.

“Oh my gosh. I love that. Wow,” she says, and then jokes, “Do I get paid?”

Sheeran’s Autumn Variations drops on Friday, Sept. 29.