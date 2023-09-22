Reese Witherspoon is looking back to her younger self.

On Friday, the “Morning Show” star shared an adorable throwback photo of herself as a child, while promoting her new children’s book Busy Betty & the Circus Surprise.

“Only 11 DAYS until Busy Betty and the Circus Surprise hits bookstores everywhere on Oct. 3!!!” Witherspoon wrote, alongside a photo of herself as a kid in a tutu.

“I can’t wait for y’all to join Betty on her next crazy adventure 🎪🤸‍♀️💕 This little character is so close to my heart because she was inspired by my own personality as a child… always energetic, always performing, and always excited,” she continued. “I hope she teaches kids that a BIG personality is a gift and that having a million questions and a billion ideas is never ever a bad thing!! 💫”

Witherspoon also included another, current photo posing with the back cover of the book, which has the throwback picture on it.

Busy Betty & the Circus Surprise, out Oct. 3, follows her 2022 book, Busy Betty. Both are illustrated by Xindi Yan.