Grace Burns walks the runway at the Alberta Ferretti fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 20, 2023 in Milan, Italy.

Like mother, like daughter.

Christy Turlington’s 19-year-old daughter, Grace Burns, celebrated a modelling first on Wednesday as she made her Milan Fashion Week debut.

Grace — who is the daughter of Turlington and Ed Burns — walked the runway at the Alberta Ferretti spring 2024 show, held at the historic Castello Sforzesco.

The teenager donned a pretty one-shoulder pink floral dress as she did the honours.

Grace Burns walks the runway at the Alberta Ferretti fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 20, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty)

Grace took to social media afterwards to thank the designer for giving her such an amazing opportunity.

She wrote alongside a clip, “@albertaferretti thank you thank you thank you for having me in your show… in a castleeeeee!!!!!

“So so so honoured to be apart of this beautiful collection🫶🫶🫶”

Grace walked her first-ever show back in June, as she strut her stuff on the runway at the British Vogue x LuisaViaRoma show in Florence.

Grace’s mom, Christy, also hit headlines this week after reuniting with fellow modelling icons of the ’90s — Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Naomi Campbell — for the Apple TV+ docuseries “The Super Models”.