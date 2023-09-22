“The Young and the Restless” found a special way to honour Billy Miller during Thursday’s episode of the daytime soap opera, following the actor’s death last week.

In a heartwarming memorial montage at the end of the episode, the segment began with the message, “In loving memory,” before several moments from Miller’s time on the show played on screen, concluding with a black-and-white photo of the late actor alongside the text, “1979-2023.”

“To end today’s episode we paid tribute to a greatly missed member of the Y&R family,” the show captioned the montage that was also shared to their social media accounts. “Billy Miller will forever be in our hearts.”

Miller — who died on September 15, days before what would have been his 44th birthday — starred on “Y&R” as Billy Abbott from 2008 to 2014, a role that earned him three Daytime Emmy awards. Following his exit, the actor — who began his career on “All My Children” in 2007 — went on to star in “General Hospital” as Jason Morgan and Drew Cain until 2019.

Miller then left soaps behind and landed a role in “Suits”, where he portrayed Harvey Spector’s (Gabriel Macht) brother Marcus in five episodes. His other acting credits include “Ray Donovan”, “Truth Be Told” and “The Rookie”.

Following the shocking news of Miller’s death, many of his co-stars in the daytime TV community paid tribute to the late actor on social media, including Canadian actor Jason Thompson, who plays the current Billy Abbott on “Y&R”.

“Billy was a special actor,” he captioned a Sept. 18 Instagram video. “My heart goes out to his family, his friends that love him so much, our castmates and his many, many fans. Billy — thank you for keeping me honest. For as long as the opportunity is mine, I will forever dedicate myself to the history you built for Billy Abbott on [‘Y&R’]. Light and love, my friend.”

In a separate post featuring an extended version of the same video, Thompson shared more details of his friendship with Miller and opened up about his feelings.

“It’s hard to think about him being gone,” he admitted before recalling his time playing Patrick Drake on “General Hospital” while Miller was on “Y&R”.

“I was very much aware of Billy when I was on ‘General Hospital’ more than 10, 12 years ago, because he was a fantastic actor. And I remember seeing him. I remember being in the audience when he won a few of his Emmys,” Thompson said. “He was a brilliant actor — and he had that kind of thing where he was just up on screen and you believed every word that he said. He was in it.

“Then when he left ‘The Young and the Restless’ and he came over to ‘General Hospital’, we got to work together and became friends,” he continued. “And I really enjoyed working with him because he was very honest and he raised the bar.”

When Thompson left to go to “Y&R” in 2015, he initially wasn’t aware that he’d be stepping into the shoes of Miller’s former role.

“It was one of those things where he said to me one day, he’s like, ‘Look, if you go over to [‘Young & Restless’], I think you can play Billy.’ I didn’t know that I was doing that at the time, and I said, ‘What do you mean?’ He said, ‘It’s a big character. There’s a lot going on with him, but you can do it,’” Thompson recalled.

“…And now that he’s not around anymore, it’s been really weird to think about [the high bar that Miller set]. And the truth is, now, for as long as I’m blessed to play that character — because he f**king built an amazing character there, along with a lot of other writers and everything else — but it was so much of Billy. I’m just going to be so dedicated to making sure that I can do right by it,” a tear-eyed Thompson vowed, concluding the video.