As more details emerge about the rift between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner that led him to file for divorce, Jonas continues to perform on the Jonas Brothers’ ongoing tour, dubbed The Tour.

During Thursday night’s show in Philadelphia, the band performed “Hesitate”, from the band’s 2019 album Happiness Begins, and which he revealed he’d written about turner.

In fan-shot video from the concert, Nick Jonas is seen unstrapping his guitar in order to give Joe a hug after they performed the song.

Nick hugging Joe after performing “Hesitate” in Philadelphia tonight. ❤️ 📹: faithxrestart pic.twitter.com/KufDoWFbca — jonas brothers news (@jbrosnews) September 22, 2023

“This is an important song,” Joe told Apple Music (via Today) of “Hesitate”. “I wrote it for my significant other, Sophie, and it’s one of those love letters that you write to your partner saying, ‘I’ll be there no matter what.'”

Meanwhile, in a 2019 interview with Billboard, Nick confirmed that Joe wrote “Hesitate” for his then fiancée, describing the song as a “love letter” to Turner.