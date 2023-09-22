The reality TV alum is moving forward amid accusations, which he has denied, that he is the father of unborn twins.

Clayton Echard is speaking out about “the truth” after he was hit with a paternity lawsuit last month.

On Thursday, the “Bachelor” alum posted a message on Instagram that included a screenshot of a receipt from the prenatal diagnostic testing center Ravgen Diagnostics for the amount of $725.00. He also shared a screenshot of an email that he sent to someone at the center with an unnamed recipient on copy, confirming that he will take a test on Sept.27.

“This is the timeline. The truth will always set you free,” he wrote over the images.

He followed the screenshots with a simple text post that read, “Since posting, I’ve been notified (and have confirmed) that there are other individuals out there with nearly identical accusations being made against them by the exact same person. Some of the court cases are still publicly accessible and active.”

Clayton Echard / Instagram

Clayton Echard / Instagram

Echard’s claims come after an unnamed podcast host from Arizona filed a lawsuit claiming that the 30-year-old reality star is the father of her unborn twins.

In a statement, Echard told The U.S. Sun, who was first to report news of the lawsuit, “My response is in the court documents. I’m not giving it the time of day because it’s baseless. We did not have sexual intercourse.”

According to Page Six, who obtained the court docs, the woman in question alleges that she had a one-night-stand with Echard on May 20, which, she claims, resulted in her pregnancy.

ABC/John Medland

Fans first met Echard when he appeared on Michelle Young‘s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2021. He went on to lead the franchise on season 26 of “The Bachelor”.

During his season, Echard confessed that he slept with both Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, and admitted that he was in love with both of them. That revelation prompted Susie Evans to self-eliminate from the show, though she and Echard rekindled their romance shortly thereafter. The duo officially called it quits in September 2022, six months after the season finale aired.

Watch the video below for more Bachelor Nation news.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RELATED CONTENT:

Lindsay Hubbard Still Takes Bachelorette Trip After Carl Radke Split

How to Watch ‘The Golden Bachelor’: Premiere Date and More

‘The Bachelorette’s Brayden and Aaron Rescued After Fishing Boat Sinks

Clayton Echard Accused of Fathering Twins in Paternity Lawsuit

How Rachel Recchia and Blake Moynes Feel About Seeing Exes on ‘BiP’