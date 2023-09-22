Click to share this via email

Avril Lavigne attended New York Fashion Week, and kept a diary of her experiences that she shared with Women’s Wear Daily.

Among the highlights, she detailed being fitted by Christian Siriano, hung out with designer Luis De Javier, and watched Ice Spice “kill” onstage at an afterparty at the Boom Boom Room.

“She’s amazing and I’d love to collab with her one day.”

In addition, she also wrote attending the Dion Lee show, where she wound up meeting Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams.

“I sat next to Hayley Williams, and I can’t believe our first time meeting was at a fashion show,” Lavigne wrote.

Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

She continued by sharing her admiration for Williams, and her desire that they could eventually work together.

“She’s amazing and I’d love to collab with her one day,” Lavigne added.