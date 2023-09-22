Angelica Ross isn’t holding back.

After revealing earlier this week that Emma Roberts intentionally misgendered her on the set of “American Horror Story: 1984″ — to which she later apologized for during a phone call — Ross is further disclosing Roberts’ behind-the-scenes behaviour and is now calling out powerful show creator, Ryan Murphy.

“There would be so much chaos going on because on a Ryan Murphy set, there is sure to be chaos.”

Opening up about a falling out with Murphy, the transgender actress told The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview — published today — that she thought the controversial showrunner — whom she worked with on “Pose” and “AHS” — “was going to be my champion.”

“I thought he understood,” she said of diversity, especially since Murphy knows she’s an advocate for transgender rights.”

“All the people who are part of all of this know exactly what I’m talking about. They know how I showed up on set [of ‘Pose’]… There would be so much chaos going on because on a Ryan Murphy set, there is sure to be chaos,” she said. “That’s just something that people know from ‘Glee’. We’ve heard about that on ‘American Horror Story’, ‘Scream Queens’ and so on.”

Though it appears Murphy did champion Ross for putting her in “Pose” and bringing her to “AHS”, the actress explained what really occurred.

“What I witnessed — my eyes just bucked open.”

“Going over to ‘American Horror Story’, the truth is I rejected their offer. I knew that by killing me off on ‘Pose’ and then trying to usher me over to ‘American Horror Story: 1984’, that [Murphy] was trying to paint a narrative that he is supportive [of championing diversity],” Ross told the outlet. “But when they came to me with a salary of $28,000 an episode, I was a little offended. I was just like, ‘No, I need more money.'”

The “Pose” star explained that when she “asked them for $50,000 an episode,” they failed to negotiate.

“So I said, ‘I appreciate your time, but tell Ryan Murphy, thank you.’ I was willing to walk away from the situation because in truth, I’m a scaredy cat. I’m really not great with horror. But they did come back and did give me more money,” she explained. “It wasn’t $50,000 an episode, but it was a significant bump. And then I went on to do those seasons.”

Ross stared in seasons 9 (2019) and 10 (2021) of “American Horror Story”.

She then shared wether it was as chaotic on set of “AHS” as it was on “Pose”.

“What I witnessed — my eyes just bucked open. I just wasn’t sure what I was witnessing,” she said. “I definitely was witnessing a lot of white men on set in kind of a white-male dominated space. But somehow folks like Emma Roberts and others — I mean even Billie Lourd, but Billie Lourd I’m cool with — those girls were able to make moves on the set. They were able to open up their mouths and things moved. Sometimes I didn’t know if I was watching a mean girl or if I was just watching a woman standing up for herself.”

“The truth of the matter is I know Emma’s got big balls.”

Speaking of Roberts’ apology for her on set behaviour, Ross described it as “a bumpy conversation.”

“She apologized and she said, ‘I hate that you walked away from our experience together feeling like that. I see in hindsight what I did and how stupid that was. I’m an ally.’ I was like, ‘No, you’re not. You can’t call yourself an ally. [Allyship] is an action. You need to be real with me in this conversation. I’m being real with you. You were being messy.’ She said, ‘I hope that we can go move forward and fix this. I see you out there doing such great work out there,'” Ross recalled.

“And I said, ‘Oh, so you see me? You see me talking about the anti-Blackness? Are you using your platform to amplify the work that I’m doing? No, you haven’t. So what kind of ally are you?’ She was like, ‘Well, OK. There’s more to be said there. I would love to support causes that you support.'”

“The truth of the matter is I know Emma’s got big balls,” Ross said. “I’ve seen them on the set, so I’m not surprised that she called me. This girl is no damsel in distress, ever.”

Roberts also attempted to give Ross an explanation for misgendering her.

“She goes, ‘I was really just referring to myself.’ I said, ‘Don’t. Don’t do it,'” Ross recounted before explaining how the comment came to be: “What happened is this: She had not allowed the makeup team to age her that much. We were supposed to be aged several years. So I knew from the makeup department about what was going on. So she comes to set and I’m like, ‘Oh, you look rested.’ And she goes, ‘John, [the director] — Angelica’s being mean!’ And he goes, ‘OK, ladies …’ And she goes, ‘Don’t you mean … lady?'”

Elsewhere, Ross opened up about how Murphy failed to handle a situation in which a working crew member continuously wore T-shirts featuring racists comments on them to set.

After Ross “opened up [her] mouth and spoke,” addressing concerns of feeling “unsafe” on set to higher-ups, Murphy reportedly cussed at the actress after she then took her concerns to X — then-Twitter — after the creator and producer failed to find a solution. She claims Murphy “silenced” her right to free speech.

“He thought that he can just kind of control my life like an on-and-off switch.”

Upon THR reaching out to Ryan Murphy Productions for a comment, “AHS” co-executive producer Tanase Popa responded, denying that Murphy cussed at Ross and emphasizing that the actress was exaggerating the situation. Popa claimed that Murphy genuinely wanted to make sure Ross was okay on set.

After some time had passed, Ross received an email from Murphy in July 2020 regarding the show’s next season, given that her “AHS” contract allowed her the option to be picked up for season 11. However, after that, he suddenly went MIA and Ross hadn’t heard from him since, even after reaching out to him and his team more than once. She eventually learned that her contract wasn’t picked up after calling business affairs herself.

“It made me realize he thought that he can just kind of control my life like an on-and-off switch.”

Now, Ross is packing up her life in L.A. and moving back to Atlanta.

“I’m moving back to Georgia to prepare to run for office,” she revealed. “I’ve been consulting with Renitta Shannon, a former Georgia state representative who also just recently ran for lieutenant governor. I go into candidate and campaign training next month.

“So I’m fully walking away from Hollywood,” she added, “but I’m always going to be who I am. You don’t have to be on TV to be a creative person, to live a creative life.