Paris Hilton is loving being a mom.

So says the “Simple Life” alum’s mom, Kathy Hilton, who spoke to People about her daughter’s new role as a mother.

“I think she’s just over the moon.”

“I’ve never seen my daughter happier in her life,” Hilton told the magazine.

“I’ve never seen her so happy,” she added.

“Yes, and the three of them,” she clarified, referring to Paris, her husband, Carter Reum, and their son, Phoenix Barron.

“She’s always very upbeat and very even keel. She’s never moody,” said Hilton of her daughter.

She also noted how grateful Paris was to have finally found “her special partner in life. And then to have this baby, I think she’s just over the moon.”

Meanwhile, the proud grandmother gushed about little Phoenix, now 8 months old. “He’s just so sweet and adorable,” she declared.