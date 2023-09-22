Russell Brand is speaking out after a week of headlines surrounding his sexual assault allegations.

The accusations came to light following a joint investigation by The Times UK and Channel 4, which detailed the serious allegations against the comedian.

“Hello there. Obviously it’s been extraordinary and distressing week and I thank you very much for your support and for questioning the information that you’ve been presented with,” Brand began in a video statement uploaded to his Instagram account on Friday. “By now, you’re probably aware that the British government have asked big tech platforms to censor out online content and that some online platforms have complied with that request.

“What you may not know is that this happens in the context of the online safety bill which is a piece of U.K. legislation that grants sweeping surveillance and censorship powers,” he explained. “And it’s a law that has already been passed.

“I also don’t imagine you’ve heard of the Trusted News Initiative,” Brand continued. “Now, as is often the case when a word like trusted is used as part of an acronym to describe an unelected body, trust is the last thing you should be offering. The Trusted News Initiative is a collaboration between big tech and legacy media organizations to target control, choke and shut down independent media organizations, like this one.

“ We’ll be talking about that on our show on Monday on Rumble,” he revealed. “But just to give you an idea of what the TNI is, this is a quote from one of their spokespeople: ‘Because the actual real rivalry now is not between the BBC and CNN globally, it’s actually between all trusted news providers and digital platforms,'” he recited the statement.

“ It’s clear that these organizations collaborate in constructing narratives, whether that’s around the war or the pandemic. And of course, there are other examples. And it’s very clear to me that we have to be very, very cautious indeed. That’s why I’m asking you to follow me on Rumble,” he said. “ Rumble have made a clear commitment to free speech and Rumble is the primary platform that we will be streaming from.

“ We’ll be back this Monday,” he reiterated, “and, as usual, we’ll be talking about deep state and corporate collusion and how ordinary democracy is anathema now, how it’s shut down, ignored and avoided. We’ll be talking about a military industrial complex that is able to facilitate and start wars that seem sometimes to be little more than money laundering operations. And that’s with all respect to the hundreds of thousands of victims of the numerous ongoing wars in the world at the moment.

“We’ll be talking about the role of Big Pharma and how Big Pharma have been able to influence government policy around the world and how they’ve been able to evade, due liability and necessary scrutiny, how they’ve been able to avoid media investigation that perhaps ought be due them,” he continued. “ And, of course, we’ll be talking about media corruption and censorship.

“So please follow me on Rumble,” Brand begged, “because that’s the only way that we can keep our voice. You can go to RB.Rumble.com to support me directly and keep me and our channel independent.

“I need your support now more than ever, and more than I ever imagined I would,” he concluded. “So follow me. Support our channel if you can, if it’s within your means. But more important than any of that is that you please, if you can, stay free.”

Watch Brand’s video in the clip below.

The English actor’s post comes one week after he denied “very, very serious criminal allegations” about his “promiscuous” past, before they were made public.