Matthew McConaughey is celebrating reaching the NY Times bestsellers list — again.

On Friday, the actor shared a video to Instagram that sees a grateful McConaughey being celebrated by his family upon his debut picture book Just Because — released last week — reaching the top spot on the Children’s Picture Books list.

In the adorable clip, McConaughey shares a sweet embrace with his sons, telling them: “Y’all were a big inspiration for this book.”

Then, one of his three sons “thrones” him with a green beaded party favour necklace before McConaughey thanks his family for their support at the dinner table.

“Thank you all very much. It’s really cool. I got two books and both of them are number one NY Times bestsellers,” he says.

Just Because — filled with McConaughey’s trademark humour and wisdom — is a children’s book featuring a “collection of life lessons that empowers readers, big and small, to celebrate how we are all full of possibility,” as per its website.

Last week, McConaughey, 53, also celebrated his life-changing 2020 memoir Greenlights approaching 100 weeks on the NY Times bestsellers list. Given its success, the actor commented on the possibility of releasing another memoir.

“What I’m doing now is going through my writings over the last three years.”

“That’s the initial steps… Greenlights was a compilation of notes and journals I took for almost 40 years,” he recently told ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey, noting, “I’ve had three and a half or four years since (completing Greenlights)… I don’t have 40 years worth of stories.

“I have three and a half years (worth of stories),” he explained of his current writing situation, revealing: “I write every day. And what I’m doing now is going through my writings over the last three years.”

“I think if it’s helping me and makes [the] world make a little more sense to me, then maybe it’s worth sharing.”

Speaking of the book writing process, McConaughey shared some of the questions he asks himself when sorting through his reflections: “What are the themes there? Themes that are worth sharing? How different is it from Greenlights?… Is it a cousin of Greenlights?

“Some stuff I might find interesting that I’m like, ‘Yeah,’ but the world is going to be like, ‘Who cares?’ Everything that I’m honest about need not to be shared or called art,” he elaborated. “I think that’s true for everybody. But if I can find some things that are personal to me, then I go, ‘You know what? This is a common condition. This is a common question people have that we’re all trying to figure out.’ I think I’ve got a way that if it’s helping me and makes [the] world make a little more sense to me, then maybe it’s worth sharing.

“And if that happens, then I’ll have another book coming out,” he said.