Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast has silently ceased operation.

This week, Sony Group booted out “High Low with EmRata” — the same week the company cut a “significant percentage” of its podcast division.

The model’s podcast has been on the air for less than a year. Following its November 2022 premiere, “High Low with EmRata” released three episodes per week on topics “about everything from politics, philosophy and feminism to sex, TikTok and relationships,” as per the podcast description.

According to sources — who requested to remain anonymous — the podcast struggled to sell advertising as brands wanted to gain U.S. consumers, despite its popularity amongst international listeners.

The sources added that Ratajkowski will seek a new company to produce her show, as per Bloomberg.

This is the third time Sony has cut podcast jobs in the past two years. A Sony spokesperson told Bloomberg that the new layoffs involved a “significant percentage of the division.”

“Like many in the industry, we are further streamlining our structure as we continue to shift our creative strategy and focus on building big audiences across a select group of ongoing shows and our subscription business,” the spokesperson shared in a statement to the outlet.

Meanwhile, a Sony Music Entertainment spokesperson added that “the changes did include people from our creative team,” including their Somethin’ Else team — the producer behind “High Low with EmRata”.