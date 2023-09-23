Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green have announced that they’ve gotten engaged.

The revelation came on the latest edition of “Oldish”, the podcast that the couple co-host alongside Randy Spelling.

“Of course, I said yes.”

In the episode — titled “Breaking News” — the “Dancing With the Stars” pro and the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum revealed that they’ve actually been engaged for two months.

According to Green, he popped the question during a surprise birthday 50th birthday party that Burgess threw for him back in July, figuring that “she’d never see it coming.”

As he’d hoped, Burgess was none the wiser until he called the kids into their bedroom to join them.

“We head into our bedroom and I start to get these feelings of like, ‘Oh my god, this just feels like a moment,'” Burgess said.

“He’s like, ‘Hey, kids come here.’ And the kids come in with him and Noah is holding Zane and Journey is holding this little red Cartier box,” she continued.

“He takes the box from Journey and he opens it up to me and he says, ‘Would you spend the rest of your life with us?'” she added, admitting she had “no idea” that Green was going to propose.

“Of course I said yes,” she said, recalling that he “put that ring on my finger and I hugged all of them and it was the most perfect, beautiful moment because it was us. It was our unit, our tribe. And I love that that’s how he wanted to do it.”

They also shared the happy news on social media.

Burgess and Green first began dating back in 2020, welcoming their first child together — son Zane — in June 2022.

Green is also father of three sons with ex-wife Megan Fox — Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7 — in addition to 21-year-old son Kassius, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil.