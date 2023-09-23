Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a charity fundraising event at the Santa Barbara home of Kevin Costner, in support of the charity organization One805, which provides financial aid and mental health support to first responders.

Costner hosted the annual fundraiser, One805LIVE! Fall 2023, at his 1.4-acre beachfront estate, days after he and ex-wife Christine Baumgartner settled their divorce.

Costner, who serves as an ambassador for One805, was presented an award by the Duke of Sussex as the Duchess of Sussex looked on, with video shared via Instagram Stories.

READ MORE: Kevin Costner And Christine Baumgartner Reach Divorce Settlement

“Good afternoon everyone,” Costner said to the audience, as reported by People. “Now, I get asked a lot by my friends who have no manners, ‘Kev, what’s this place cost? What’s it worth?’ And I can just simply tell you on a day, like today, it’s worth every penny.”

He continued, “That you’ll be here to celebrate people you’ll never maybe meet. The ones who are the first to rush in. And it’s a place that I’ve had a lot of good luck in my life and I’ve tried to not throw up a wall around it, so thank you for coming.”

Also attending the event was fellow Santa Barbara resident Oprah Winfrey, who introduced first responder Sam Dudley and his service dog, Rhonda.

Winfrey praised the organization for its commitment to providing mental health support to first responders, revealing the charity had provided counselling services for “over 700 responders” and led to “preventing 24 suicides” during the past year.

For entertainment, Maroon 5 headlined the fundraiser, with Adam Levine leading the crowd in a singalong of the band’s hit “This Love”.