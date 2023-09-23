In the divorce battle shaping up between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Jessica Chastain appears to have planted herself on Team Sophie.

As more details emerge about the split between the Jonas Brothers singer and the “Game of Thrones” star, one point of contention is where their two children will be residing, with Turner claiming that Jonas is refusing to relinquish their passports so they can live with her in the U.K.

On Friday, Chastain appeared to weigh in on the matter when she reposted an X (formerly Twitter) post from writer and professor Roxane Gay.

READ MORE: Sophie Turner Suing Joe Jonas, Accuses Him Of Refusing To Send Their Daughters Back To England Amid Divorce

“The way Joe Jonas miscalculated his popularity with his transparent attempts at PR manipulation, particularly when the North remembers is FASCINATING,” Gay wrote. “And holding the children’s passports to keep them from their mother? Bruh.”

In her repost, Chastain seemingly agreed with Gay’s take, tagging her (along with a heart emoji) and calling her “The Oracle.”

In a court filing, Turner’s lawyers wrote, “On or about September 17, 2023, the parties met to discuss their separation. [Turner] reiterated the parties’ agreed plan for the children to return home to England that week. [Jonas] has possession of the children’s passports. He refuses to return the passports to [Turner] and refuses to send the children home to England with [Turner].”

Jonas responded with a statement, claiming that because divorce proceedings were initiated in Florida, “The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago.”

READ MORE: Joe Jonas Fires Back At Sophie Turner’s ‘Harsh’ Lawsuit: ‘The Children Were Not Abducted’

Jonas’ statement went on to claim that the two had “reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup.”

However, his statement added, “Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the U.K. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately. If he complies, Joe will be in violation of the Florida Court order.”