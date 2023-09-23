Angus Cloud is being remembered by director Daniel Brown, who cast the late “Euphoria” star in a starring role in his upcoming film “Your Lucky Day”.

Speaking with Variety, Brown pays tribute to Cloud, who plays a low-level drug dealer who finds himself a tense standoff with police after killing a lottery winner who just discovered he held a winning ticket worth $156 million, in order to take the ticket for himself.

“It’s not really even mine anymore. It’s really for him.”

“I had written the script again and shared it with my wife. While I was out of town on a shoot, she had watched all of ‘Euphoria’, and she said, ‘You know, who should be in your movie? It should be this guy, Angus Cloud,'” Brown recalled.

READ MORE: ‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud’s Cause of Death Revealed

After meeting with Cloud, he knew his wife’s instincts were right on the money, although he admitted there was some concern given that he was a first-time director ad Cloud had never had the lead role in a movie before.

“It was a little bit of a leap for both of us. I had never directed a feature and he never had a movie that was really just his,” Brown said, but quickly realized that Cloud was up to the challenge.

“We always talk about acting as listening. And I think Angus did that better than almost anyone I’ve ever seen. People would say their lines, and then he sort of would take that in and react to it. As if he had just heard it himself,” Brown explained.

READ MORE: Angus Cloud’s Mom Shares Casting Tapes That Landed Him ‘Euphoria’ Audition

Learning of Cloud’s death in late July — which was subsequently determined to be from an accidental drug overdose — was tough for Brown.

“So I was imagining the future. I thought we would watch the movie together and I could say to Angus, ‘Hey, look how great you are.’ I was hoping it would get him more parts. I was hoping I would see him in other things,” he said.

“You know, you don’t make a small movie for no one to see it. So I just have all this wealth of responsibility for people to see it for him. I just hoped he would have loved it. And I hoped he would be proud of himself,” Brown added.

READ MORE: Zendaya Shares Tribute Mural To Late ‘Euphoria’ Co-Star Angus Cloud In His Hometown Of Oakland

When the film is released next month, viewers will see a simple dedication at its conclusion: “For Angus.”

“It’s not really even mine anymore,” Brown said of the film. “It’s really for him.”

“Your Lucky Day” will be released in theatres on Nov. 10, and on VOD Nov. 14.