A four-wheeled piece of Britney Spears’ history is up for sale.

TMZ reports that Spears’ black 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK350, which has been on display at the Volo Auto Museum in Illinois since 2011, is being put up for sale, with an asking price of just under $70,000.

According to the museum’s website, Spears was frequently photographed in the car during “the tumultuous year of 2007, when Britney was the reigning queen of tabloid headlines and constantly trailed by relentless paparazzi.”

According to the museum, “During this fateful year, the world watched in fascination as Britney was captured in this very car, enduring both the intense scrutiny of the media and her own personal challenges. This automobile stands alone as the most documented celebrity-owned car, having been featured in countless photographs and videos.”

The description continues: “In this car, Britney was caught in the midst of various incidents, from minor parking lot mishaps to speeding escapades, late-night fast food drive-through runs, and even a high-profile hit-and-run incident for which she later faced legal consequences. This remarkable vehicle has been a prominent fixture in our celebrity car exhibit since 2011, and now, for the first time, it is available for sale. Owning this car means possessing a tangible piece of Hollywood gossip history intricately connected to the life of a truly legendary performer.”

As the museum’s Brian Gram points out, the car “has seen more time on TMZ than a lot of celebrities have,” and explains why it’s “the most dangerous car in L.A.”