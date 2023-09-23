Nic Kerdiles, who for years had an on-again, off-again relationship with Savannah Chrisley, has died. He was 29.

According to multiple reports, the former hockey player and real estate agent died early Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash in north Nashville. Metro police stated that the crash occurred just after 3:30 a.m. as he was driving his motorcycle. Reports say Nic ran a stop sign and crashed into the driver’s side of a BMW.

According to WKRN, which was first to report the news, cops say the driver of the BMW stopped after the crash and that neither Nic nor the BMW driver showed signs of impairment. Nic was then taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

Nic took to his Instagram Story on Friday night and posted a photo of himself on his motorcycle. He added the caption, “Night rider.”

Nic gained prominence after he was featured on “Chrisley Knows Best” while dating Savannah. They called off their engagement for good in September 2020, just months after they decided to end their engagement and “go back to dating.”