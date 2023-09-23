Once upon a time, Donald Trump was a bombastic New York real estate developer and reality TV personality who was a regular guest on Howard Stern’s radio show, appearing nearly 40 times until making his final appearance in 2015.

The two were friendly off-mic as well, with Trump a guest at Stern’s wedding, and Stern a guest at Trump’s.

“Just a broken weirdo, unattractive both inside and out, trying like hell to be relevant!”

Ever since Trump entered politics, however, Stern — who vocally supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race — has not been shy about criticizing Trump, something he’s done frequently, brutally and hilariously on his SiriusXM radio show, recently slamming the twice-impeached, criminally indicted ex-president for absconding with classified documents and his attempt at overthrowing the 2020 election.

Apparently, Stern’s remarks have struck a nerve with Trump, who lashed out with a Stern-bashing declaration on his Truth Social platform.

“The real Howard Stern is a weak, pathetic, and disloyal guy, who lost his friends and MUCH of his audience,” Trump wrote.

“Until just recently, I haven’t heard his name mentioned in years,” he continued.

“I did his show many times in the good old days, and then he went Woke, and nobody cares about him any longer,” he added. “I don’t know what they (really!) pay him, but it shouldn’t be much. His influence is gone, and without that, he’s got NOTHING – Just a broken weirdo, unattractive both inside and out, trying like hell to be relevant!”

Stern has yet to respond; however, it’s pretty much a given he’ll have something to say when he returns with a new episode of his radio show on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Trump’s message is likely commenting on a rant the radio icon unleashed earlier this week, addressing a fan’s complaint that he’s “woke.”

“By the way, I kind of take that as a compliment, that I’m woke,” Stern said, as reported by Variety.

“I’ll tell you how I feel about it. To me, the opposite of woke is being asleep. And if woke means I can’t get behind Trump, which is what I think it means, or that I support people who want to be transgender or I’m for the [COVID-19] vaccine, dude call me woke as you f**king want,” he continued.

“I’m not for stupidity, you know,” he added. “I ran out Friday morning. I was over at CVS. Thank you, CVS. I went over there 9 a.m. and got myself that new vaccine for COVID. F**king science. This f**king country is so great… I am woke, motherf**ker, and I love it. I want to be awake. I want to read legitimate news sources. Here’s how woke I am: I believe the election was not rigged. I am woke. I think that’s a compliment.”

This isn’t the first time that Trump has attacked Stern on social media. Back in January, reported Mediaite, he issued a similar statement.

“I have been noticing the fact that Howard Stern’s show has gone to Hell, and so few people are listening—Used to be great, now it rates less than fair,” Trump wrote. “It’s a sad thing to watch. When he loved ‘Trump,’ it was ‘hot,’ when he decided to go with Crooked Hillary, his ratings world collapsed. Can’t believe they pay him so much money, but I hope he gets it!”