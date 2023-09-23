Eva Mendes is fangirling over her very own Ken.

The actress showed off her husband Ryan Gosling’s “ken-ergy” during Milan Fashion Week in an Instagram Story Friday.

In a video, Mendes checks out her hubby’s outfit — a leather bomber jacket worn overtop of a crisp white shirt and black pants — as the camera lens begins at a lower angle, capturing Gosling’s loafers on the red carpet, then works its way up to see the actor repping a pair of black sunglasses and his luscious streaked locks parted to the side.

READ MORE: Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes And Daughters Reportedly Vacationed In Wyoming Following ‘Barbie’ Press Tour

Mendes, 49, nodded to her husband’s role in “Barbie” by setting the clip to his Billboard Hot 100 ballad “I’m Just Ken”. She also decorated the Story with a “Barbie”-themed sticker of Gosling, 42, in his tanned, bleached-blonde hair Ken doll costume from the box-office hit, plus a heart sticker.

Photo: Instagram/ @EvaMendes

It appears Mendes filmed the video during Gosling’s appearance at the Gucci Ancora Fashion Show, which coincidentally was soundtracked by Mark Ronson, the producer for Barbie: The Album, as per Vogue.

For Gosling’s look, he also donned a vintage Tag Heuer Carrera watch — one of three Tag Heuer timepieces the actor donned as Ken in “Barbie”.

Elsewhere in the audience at the Gucci runway show were Julia Roberts, Jessica Chastain, Halle Bailey and DDG, and Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner.

READ MORE: Eva Mendes Shows Her Support For Ryan Gosling’s Movie ‘Barbie’ As She Dances To Dua Lipa Song

Mendes has been supporting her husband’s Ken role for over a year, ever since the first-look photo of Gosling dressed in character was unveiled in June 2022. At the time, Mendes shared her reaction to the pic of the actor’s transformation, in which he sported platinum hair, a revealing denim ensemble that showcased his very orange tan, and Ken-branded boxers.

“So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this … #Thatsmyken,” she captioned the pic, shared to her Instagram page.

She even defended her husband’s Ken look after the pic faced backlash. Then, in May 2023, the actress repped a T-shirt featuring an image of Gosling’s role as Ken. A few months later, Gosling honoured his wife in a special way at the “Barbie” L.A. premiere in July. He paired a pink Gucci suite with a gold necklace featuring a letter “E” charm in Barbie’s signature font in honour of Mendes.