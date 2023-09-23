Pauly Shore, star of such comedies as “Encino Man” and “Bio-Dome”, has another project in mind: playing fitness guru Richard Simmons in a biopic.

Earlier this week, Shore took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that he’s “been playing phone tag” with Simmons, who he says is now living in Big Bear, California.

READ MORE: Richard Simmons Thanks Fans For Well Wishes In Rare Public Comment After Years Out Of The Spotlight

“I’m trying to make it happen, you guys,” he wrote, adding a joking reference about the nomination he’s certain to receive for the 2025 Oscars.

I’ve noticed the reactions to me playing #RichardSimmons in a biopic. I heard he’s living in Big Bear. We’ve been playing phone tag (yes, he has a phone). I’m trying to make it happen, you guys. In the meantime, hit up all the big producers. I’ll see you at @TheAcademy 2025! pic.twitter.com/pG3QaPr95s — Pauly Shore (@PaulyShore) September 21, 2023

Thank you for all the love. Hopefully we can make this biopic happen. In the meantime, enjoy some Sweatin with the Wiez. We love you, #RichardSimmons!@TMZ pic.twitter.com/TUflLzHj14 — Pauly Shore (@PaulyShore) September 22, 2023

Despite Shore’s enthusiasm, TMZ is reporting that Simmons is not interested whatsoever.

According to TMZ, Simmons — who hasn’t been seen in public since 2014 — was indeed contacted by someone from Shore’s team, “but Richard’s rep politely turned a thumbs down.”

READ MORE: Richard Simmons’ Disappearance From Public Life Gets Examined In New Documentary

Meanwhile, mystery continues to surround Simmons, a ubiquitous television personality for decades until abruptly withdrawing from the spotlight to become the most famous celebrity recluse since Greta Garbo.

Simmons may want to rethink his stance, however, judging from the response that Shore’s idea has been receiving on social media.

This is exactly what we all need right now. Grew up watching both of these beautiful souls 💖 #richardsimmons #paulyshore https://t.co/lrbOHD7wp4 — KB (@getlost2023) September 22, 2023

ACTOR PAULY SHORE TO PLAY FITNESS GURU RICHARD SIMMONS IN BIOPIC? 🥹 LET’S END THE STRIKE AND MAKE THIS HAPPEN!!! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/baKTqqWVUe — Katherine Harris (@IamKatHarris) September 22, 2023

That could be fun. Richard Simmons also has really good attitudes about a lot of things. Feel like this could be a really positive film, too. 👍 https://t.co/RZc7P14cy6 — Danny DeCastro (@bluebombah) September 22, 2023

I support this 100%!!! #PaulyShore is AWESOME, and I would so watch this! I am a #RichardSimmons fan as well! RT if you support this too! https://t.co/y9ApRAjwbb — #BMT *Prømøtiøñ§* 🎼🎧🍂 (@brendatomczak) September 23, 2023

Perfect match! You would do great as the great pioneering Richard Simmons! — 0marcus0 (@0marcus0) September 22, 2023