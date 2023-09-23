Pauly Shore, star of such comedies as “Encino Man” and “Bio-Dome”, has another project in mind: playing fitness guru Richard Simmons in a biopic.

Earlier this week, Shore took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that he’s “been playing phone tag” with Simmons, who he says is now living in Big Bear, California.

“I’m trying to make it happen, you guys,” he wrote, adding a joking reference about the nomination he’s certain to receive for the 2025 Oscars.

Despite Shore’s enthusiasm, TMZ is reporting that Simmons is not interested whatsoever.

According to TMZ, Simmons — who hasn’t been seen in public since 2014 — was indeed contacted by someone from Shore’s team, “but Richard’s rep politely turned a thumbs down.”

Meanwhile, mystery continues to surround Simmons, a ubiquitous television personality for decades until abruptly withdrawing from the spotlight to become the most famous celebrity recluse since Greta Garbo.

Simmons may want to rethink his stance, however, judging from the response that Shore’s idea has been receiving on social media.