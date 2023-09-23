Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant attend MOCA Gala 2022 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on June 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Alexandra Grant spoke highly of her relationship with Keanu Reeves as she opened up about the pair’s union in a rare interview.

While chatting with People on Friday at the Los Angeles Beverly Arts Icon Awards, the accomplished visual artist shared a thoughtful answer while commenting on whether it is harder or easier to take on the red carpet alone, given that Grant attended the event solo.

“The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun,” she told the outlet. “I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone.

“It’s interdependent and independent in the best ways,” she gushed.

Since Grant, 50, and Reeves, 59, went public with their relationship in 2019, they’ve supported one another numerous times at a variety of events and red carpets.

Speaking of how the pair cooperate with each other’s different professional environments, Grant — who was an honouree at the ceremony, held at L.A.’s Four Seasons Hotel — recounted a time she was creatively inspired by Reeves.

“In a moment of frustration in my life, I once said, ‘Sometimes I feel like a Maserati stuck in traffic,’ that I have this big engine, but, for a variety of reasons, that I couldn’t ever go,” she explained. “And I know a lot of people feel frustrated in their lives, that they’re not able to run their engine.

“I think every creative person feels that way,” she noted.

“What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we’re pushing each other to build new roads,” she continued. “Seeing the other person’s problem-solving is inspiring, like, ‘Oh, well, okay, this one, that’s a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?’

“He’s such an inspiration to me,” she spoke fondly of her partner. “He’s so creative, he’s so kind. He works so hard.”

Despite their different forms of art, Grant went on to chat about how “storytelling is at the heart” of both her and Reeves’ work.

“My work is much more of a private performance, but I have a text that I interpret in the studio into a painting, into an object,” she said. “He takes the text in private and then turns it into a performance in public. There’s a relationship. We’re both at the heart readers and researchers. We both care about people and we care about characters.”

The artist then recited a metaphor to compare the couple’s creative worlds.

“I think there’s a lot of similarities,” she declared. “Sometimes I feel like, to make a film, as we’re seeing now in the strike, that it’s a cruise ship. Everyone is dependent on everyone else. You can’t go off and— being an artist, maybe at the beginning of my career, I was in a kayak on the sea of creativity. Now maybe it’s a small speedboat, but it’s still a lot more nimble.

“I think that is very inspiring for him,” she said of how Reeves perceives the “cruise ship”-like nature of creating a film.

“To make a film, you require hundreds of people. To be an artist, you don’t. You require one,” she elaborated. “You require a community to get the work into the world, but not to actually make it. I think part of the inspiration is the differences of scale.”

Speaking of her art, Grant claimed that it has “absolutely” changed since she and Reeves began dating.

“I had a studio visit a few years ago, and this very kind, very high-level person said, ‘I can see that your work has gotten happier,’” she recalled. “That’s real. We’re all human beings. We’re animals. We’re expressing from where we are and certainly feeling happier. I think the work is happier.”

Addressing Reeves’ absence, Grant shared that her boyfriend couldn’t attend the Arts Icon Awards due to a performance he had with his band Dogstar.

“I’m really proud. I am a huge Dogstar fan,” Grant gushed. “I had the great pleasure of going to their first public show and because I’ve been listening to the latest album for quite some time, I was one of the only people in the audience who knew all the lyrics. That was really cool. It’s fun. It’s beyond fun.

“I was dancing to all the lyrics and then I looked around and I was like, ‘Nobody has heard the album except for me and a few people.’ It’s been a real pleasure to see the guys come back together, to be so creative and supportive of one another,” she shared, emphasizing how “proud” and “happy” she is for Reeves and his bandmates.

Earlier this year, the alternative rock band reunited for the first time in 20 years.

“I’m glad they’re able to do it,” Grant told People, noting that it’s “really great that Keanu has the ability to pivot to being a musician” amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

“They had been playing music and rehearsing and they had already recorded most of the album before the strike,” she said. “What it opened up was more time to go on the road.”

Dogstar’s upcoming full-length album Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees is set to release on October 6.