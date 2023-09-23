Savannah Chrisley is reacting to the sudden death of her ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles.

The 26-year-old reality TV star took to her Instagram Story on Saturday and posted a Boomerang of her and Nic sharing a kiss. She overlayed the boom with the text, “I’m still hoping you respond to my text.” She later posted another photo of them together on the beach.

“Heaven gained the most beautiful angel,” she wrote in part.

She added, “I’ll forever save our last messages of ‘I love you.’ We loved hard…and I can’t wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day.”

The posts comes just hours after it was first reported that Nic died early Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash in north Nashville. Police said the crash occurred just after 3:30 a.m. after he ran a stop sign and crashed into the driver’s side of a BMW.

According to WKRN, which was first to report the news, cops say the driver of the BMW stopped after the crash and that neither Nic nor the BMW driver showed signs of impairment. Nic was then taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died. He was 29.

Photo: Instagram/ @SavannahChrisley