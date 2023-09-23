Natalia Bryant walks the runway at the Versace fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy.

Natalia Bryant stunned while making her runway debut during Milan Fashion Week.

On Friday, the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Bryant, walked the catwalk for the first time ever for Versace’s Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show.

Bryant, 20, put on a stylish display in a black cap sleeve midi dress, paired with metallic silver shoes and a black handbag.

READ MORE: Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Tosses First Pitch On Lakers Night At Dodger Stadium

Natalia Bryant walks the runway at the Versace fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. — Photo: Estrop/Getty Images

“VERSACE!! Grazie Mille!!” Natalia captioned a series of Instagram photos of herself from the show. “Still feels like a dream. I am beyond honored and grateful.”

The University of Southern California student was supported by her mother, who also took to social media to congratulate her daughter.

“Natalia, I’m so proud of you! You did it mama!!!! I love you so much and I’m so happy for you @nataliabryant ! Bellísima!” Vanessa gushed in the caption of her post alongside a blowing kiss emoji.

While speaking to Vogue ahead of the show, Natalia shared her excitement over finally getting to walk the runway after signing with IMG Models in 2021.

“I am beyond excited about making my runway debut. It’s such an incredible opportunity and I’m so grateful to Donatella [Versace] and am honored that she has invited me to be a part of something so special,” Natalia told the outlet during the interview — published Friday.

“She was just so welcoming and sweet and made me feel so comfortable, especially with it being my first runway,” Natalia continued, noting that she got to meet the fashion icon one day before hitting the catwalk. “Meeting her definitely helped settle any nerves.”

READ MORE: Vanessa Bryant And Daughter Natalia Get Tattoos Together

The college student — who said she embarked on a modelling career in hopes of a fresh start that allowed her to “do my own thing” — went on to note how “thankful” she is for her modelling opportunities thus far.

“Thankfully I’ve only had positive experiences and I’ve been so happy to see how supportive and welcoming everyone has been,” Natalia shared before crediting her mother for always being someone she can rely on.

“I can always go to my mom and get her honest opinion. She keeps it real, and I know she always has my best interest at heart,” Natalia praised her mom. “She encourages me to have my own walk and establish my own way of doing things.”

Photo: Instagram/ @VanessaBryant

Photo: Instagram/ @VanessaBryant

The young model then revealed who she looks up to in the modelling world.

“I’ve always loved watching videos of Naomi [Campbell] walking down the runway along with videos of other iconic supermodels I look up to,” she told Vogue. My mom says, ‘Walk like Naomi but remember to be yourself, put your own style to your walk and always with your head held high.’”

Later Friday, Natalia also got to walk the runway for Boss’ spring/summer 2024 show, which her mom also attended.

Photo: Instagram/ @VanessaBryant

READ MORE: Natalia Bryant Calls The Late Kobe Bryant ‘The Best Girl Dad Ever’

On social media, Natalia was applauded by many, including Viola Davis and Kris Jenner, who called her “beautiful” and “gorgeous,” respectively; Gwen Stefani, who dubbed the opportunity “cool”; and Dwyane Wade, who left a comment saying, “she did that.” Nicola Peltz Beckham and Shanina Shaik were amongst others who shared their well wishes.

“Go Nani Go Nani Go!! What a special moment! Truly proud! Brava! Bellissima!” Ciara added, while Khloé Kardashian wrote: “Wow!!!!! She is so beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union — who also attend Milan Fashion Week — commented on how “exciting” it was to see her “little Natalia” walk in her first show while chatting with WWD magazine.

Natalia shared the video of Union’s interview on her Instagram Story, writing: “Love you !!! @gabunion.”

Over the summer, Natalia has been busy working and interning for Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour”, which is nearing its final show on October 1st in Kansas City.