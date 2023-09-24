George Clooney is looking to part ways with the villa in Lake Como, Italy, that he’s owned for more than two decades.

People reports that Lake Como real estate agent Yasemin Baysal of Engel & Volkers told Italian magazine Oggi that while previous rumours of a sale were inaccurate, “this time it’s true.”

According to Baysal, an unidentified agency based in Milan is handling the sale.

A source in Italy tells People that the sale is “real,” with the asking price estimated to be as high as $100 million.

“It must be said that over and above being a very good actor and investor, he’s also an extremely shrewd investor, given that he bought the villa for 10 million euros,” the source said.

Clooney purchased the home, Villa Oleandra, back in 20o2. In 2011, the Washington Post reported that he bought the villa from the Heinz family, paying approximately $10 million. He subsequently bought an adjacent property, with the Wall Street Journal describing the 25-room villa as “one of the largest private homes in the area.”

Villa Oleandra holds a special place in Clooney’s heart, given that it was where he met his wife, Amal, back in 2013, when she attended a dinner party at his home.

The two wed the following year, and in 2017 welcomed twins Ella and Alexander,