Usher will be performing in front of the biggest audience of his career.

Billboard is reporting that the R&B singer has been announced as the headliner for the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Next year’s halftime show will be presented by Apple Music at Super Bowl LVIII, set to be held Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

“It’s an honour of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” Usher said in a statement.

“I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” he continued. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Given that Usher has recorded collabs with numerous artists, ranging from Ludacris to Alicia Keys, it’s expected he’ll be joined by some special guests on game day.

“Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn’t be more excited to have him headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said Seth Dudowsky, head of music for the NFL. “We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books.”

As Billboard points out, 2o24 will mark the fifth year of NFL’s partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation in producing the halftime show, which has resulted in previous halftime shows featuring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez (2020), The Weeknd (2021), a rap-based performance showcasing Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar (2022), and Rihanna (2023).

“Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul,” said Jay-Z. “His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”

Meanwhile, 2024’s Super Bowl halftime show will be the second sponsored by Apple Music.

“The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the most highly anticipated music events of the year and we’re excited to bring this legendary show to fans all over the world in Spatial Audio, along with tons of exclusive videos, interviews, playlists and so much more across Apple Music,” added Apple’s Oliver Schusser. “We are so proud of what we were able to accomplish together with the NFL and Roc Nation last year and now with the insanely talented Usher set to take the stage we’re looking forward to another incredible Halftime Show from one of the world’s all-time greatest performers.”